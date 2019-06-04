Haverhill principal, students at odds over Bruins, Blues in Stanley Cup Final

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill principal is in enemy territory in a sea of Bruins fans at her school, but it’s all in good fun.

Hunking School Principal Shannon Nolan is a die-hard St. Louis Blues fan.

Her father was the Blues’ general manager for 13 seasons and still scouts for the team.

Third-grader Trevor Gage found it hard to believe that his principal could live in the Bay State and not root for the Bruins to win a Stanley Cup.

“I like the Bruins. She likes the Blues,” he said. “She lives in Haverhill, so she should like the Bruins.”

For the most part, Nolan kept her love of the Blues to herself — until recently.

“It’s something I grew up with,” Nolan said. “It’s always going to run deep and be a part of me … My dad has been with them for a little over 20 years. We live and breathe hockey in my house.”

But the biggest Blues fan, Nolan says, is her mother, Wendy.

Years ago, she battled cancer and the Blues were with her 100 percent.

“She will probably be the most excited if we win,” Nolan said.

Win or lose, the students say they’ll stand with their principal.

“I think she’s an amazing principal,” kindergarten student Katie Caron said, “so I think it’s OK that she likes the Blues.”

