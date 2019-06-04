Haverhill principal, students at odds over Bruins, Blues

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A local principal is in enemy territory in a sea of Bruins fans at her school, but it’s all in good fun.

Haverhill principal Shannon Nolan has been showing her St. Louis pride despite being in the heart of Bruins country.

“I like the Bruins. She likes the Blues. She lives in Haverhill, so she should like the Bruins,” third-grader Trevor Gage said.

For the most part, Nolan kept her love of the Blues to herself until recently.

“I never really knew she liked the St. Louis Blues until today, so I’m kind of surprised,” Bobby Caron said.

“It’s sometimes I grew up with,” Nolan said. “It’s always going to run deep and be a part of me.”

Nolan was raised in a hockey family. She’s the daughter of former St. Louis General Manager Larry Pleau. He’s retired, but still scouts for the Blues.

“My dad has been with them for a little over 20 years,” Nolan said. “We live and breathe hockey in my house.”

But the biggest Blues fan, Nolan says, is her mother, Wendy.

Years ago, she battled cancer and the Blues were with her 100 percent.

“She will probably be the most excited if we win,” Nolan said.

But her students at Hunking School in Haverhill won’t be too happy if the Blues take home the Stanley Cup.

“I respect that her family had ties to the St. Louis Blues, but I personally am a die-hard Bruins fan, so go Bruins,” said sixth-grader CJ Wood.

And some are predicting a Bruins victory.

“I don’t know about her. I think she’ll be pretty upset, but I’ll be screaming,” kindergarten student Travis Gage said.

“Some of them, if the Bruins win, they’ll want to rub it in my face, but if we win, they’re supportive and they’ll probably be excited,” Nolan said.

Win or lose, these kids say they’ll stand with their principal.

“I think she’s an amazing principal, so I think it’s OK that she likes the Blues,” kindergarten student Katie Caron said.

