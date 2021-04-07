Haverhill public schools temporarily unable to offer online learning after malware attack

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill public schools officials issued a notice to families Wednesday after a malware attack impacted the district’s computer systems and forced the temporary suspension of online learning.

The attack, which caused the district’s internet, email, and good classrooms to go down, resulted in an outage that could continue into Thursday, according to a post on Facebook.

Officials are expected to provide another update at the end of the day.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)