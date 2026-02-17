HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill school custodian was arrested, and is accused of planting a cell phone and taking videos of partially nude coworkers in the women’s restroom at the school where he works, according to Haverhill police.

Jake Robinson, 32, of Haverhill, was arrested at his home on Central Street on February 3. He works as a custodian at Greenleaf Academy on Chadwick Street.

According to court documents, a staff member using the bathroom at the school discovered a bag with a slit in it near where a plunger is normally stored, and said she found a cell phone that was recording inside the bag.

Investigators said a review of the video captured Robinson crouching down and placing the phone in the bag.

Parents said they are outraged to hear of the incident.

“Angry and upset,” said a Greenleaf Academy parent. “He should not be able to work around kids.”

“In a school is disgusting, especially by someone that’s trusted to clean and do their job,” said a Haverhill resident. “Women should be able to go in the bathroom, be able to use the bathroom, change, and not have to worry about being watched. It’s not okay.”

Robinson pleaded not guilty to the charge against him. His bail was set at $2,000, and he was ordered by the judge to stay away from the school and any witnesses associated with the case. He is due back in court in March.

