Haverhill school employee tests positive for coronavirus

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - An employee of Haverhill Public Schools has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

The director of health and nursing services began feeling ill on Tuesday and left work immediately, according to Haverhill Superintendent of Schools Margaret Marotta.

She has been home since and cannot identify who she may have been in contact with who had the virus.

The employee’s symptoms began days after school was dismissed on March 12, Marotta said in a letter to the school community on Friday.

“A small number of individuals had contact that would meet the CDC guidelines of Low or Medium risk – those people have been contacted by our Public Health Department with instructions,” Marotta said in a statement.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)