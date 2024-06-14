HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A staff member at a Haverhill school was arrested Thursday and charged with sending pornographic images of himself to a 16-year-old student, according to the Essex District Attorney’s office.

Justin Smith, 25, an educational support professional at Gateway Academy, was arraigned Friday on two felony counts of distributing obscene matter to a minor, the DA’s office said.

The judge set Smith’s bail at $4,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the 16-year-old, no contact with minors, and to be confined to his home with a GPS tracker, according to the office.

Haverhill Public Schools confirmed that Smith was fired from his position at the school.

Gateway Academy is an alternative school established to serve students who “struggle in a traditional middle and high school setting,” according to its website.

Smith is due back in court on July 8 for a pretrial hearing.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

