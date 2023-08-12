HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A few neighbors in a Haverhill neighborhood have a sinking feeling after a massive sinkhole opened up near a multi-family home Tuesday.

More than 20 people were forced to evacuate the home because of the sinkhole, which is 20 feet wide and 20 feet deep.

The Haverhill mayor declared a state of emergency, and the city posted signs barring people from entering the home.

Marcos Cruz lives next door but has been told his home is not in danger.

“I’m not worried about it,” he said. “They say we’re ok. We’re safe but as soon as we see something strange I’ll get my family out of here! But we’re ok for now.”

The hole opened up on Tuesday night and is big enough to swallow multiple cars. Officials said a sewer pipe was damaged in this week’s torrential rain.

“The pipe’s buried pretty deep and the pipe I don’t know if it’s collapsed or blew out but when the pipe goes all the soil goes and kind of goes right down the pipe,” Haverhill Public Works Director Robert Ward said.

Old tires, brick and rock from the ravine all flowed into the pipe.

Crews said the sewer line will be repaired by next week, while full repairs should be completed within the month. Officials estimate the cost to repair the sinkhole is about $1 million.

