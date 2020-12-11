Haverhill tech school cancels winter sports due to rise in COVID cases

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Whittier Tech school officials have decided not to offer winter athletics for the upcoming sports season, according to a statement issued on Friday.

School Superintendent Maureen Lynch cited a rise in COVID-19 cases locally and throughout the region in the decision.

School administrators, the school committee, and local health officials were involved in the decision making.

“This was not a decision we made easily, as we know how important these activities and events are for our students,” Lynch’s statement said. “However, this will further help to protect the health and safety of our entire community, and keep students learning in-person as much as possible.”

