Haverhill teenager airlifted to Boston hospital after getting hit by car

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill teenager was airlifted to a Boston hospital Thursday after they were struck by a car.

Officers responding to the scene of a pedestrian crash near the intersection of Bellevue Avenue and Alexander way shortly after 4:30 p.m. found the 16-year-old suffering from serious injuries, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Their condition has not been released.

No charges have been filed at this time

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

