Haverhill woman killed in crash on Rt. 93 in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill woman was killed Saturday night after she was ejected from her vehicle during a crash on Route 93 in Medford, police say.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-car crash on the southbound side of the highway about 7:30 p.m. found 2005 GMC Envoy on the side of the road, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A preliminary investigation determined that 58-year-old Florence Bisson lost control of her vehicle and was thrown from the car.

A state police crash reconstruction team was called in to investigate the cause of this crash.

