Having a ball: North Andover family spots coyote playing in back yard

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a surprising sight in North Andover when a coyote started playing with a ball in the Segool family’s back yard.

Alyson Segool said she is glad the video featuring the spirited coyote has brought a smile to so many people — including her son’s third-grade class.

After seeing the video, the class decided their new friend needed a proper name.

“My son wanted to share it and the kids had been trying to name him and couldn’t come up with one in our house, so he asked the class,” Segool said. “It was very sweet they all came up with names and the teacher helped them vote. Fang was a close second but Thunder was the number one name.”

Sightings like this are more frequent during this time of year because it is when young coyotes begin venturing out on their own.

Bay State residents should use caution.

