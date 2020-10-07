Having trouble paying your rent or mortgage amid pandemic? Mass. may be able to help

BOSTON (WHDH) - If you’re having trouble paying your rent or mortgage due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there are assistance programs available through the state that may be able to ease the financial burden.

The Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development has made resources available for renters, homeowners, and landlords.

A pause on evictions and foreclosures in Massachusetts has been extended until Oct. 17, but the law does not relieve tenants or homeowners of their obligation to pay rent or make mortgage payments.

To find out if you’re eligible for state assistance and for information on how to apply, click here.

If you owe back rent or mortgage payments, you should act now to meet these obligations. @MA_DHCD may be able to help. If you are a low-income renter or homeowner impacted by #COVID19MA, visit https://t.co/ZG7vDDEGax to learn about available assistance and how to apply. pic.twitter.com/DqslvYOD9J — MA EOHED (@MassEOHED) October 7, 2020

