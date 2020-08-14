BOSTON (WHDH) - People traveling from Hawaii to Massachusetts will have to quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result beginning Friday.

The Aloha State was added to the long list of high-risk states required to face Massachusetts’ travel order, which went into effect on Aug. 1.

Visitors entering the Bay State from Hawaii, other high-risk states or internationally must complete a Massachusetts Travel Form prior to arrival.

From there, visitors will either need to quarantine for 14 days or submit a negative COVID-19 test result that was administered up to 72-hours prior to their arrival.

Failure to comply to these guidelines could result in a $500 fine per day.

Lower-risk states, which include Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Vermont, are not required to fill out a travel form or quarantine.

To be considered a lower-risk state, their average daily cases per 100,000 people must be below 6 and their positive test rate has to be below 5 percent.

