Hawk crashes into window at Reading High School

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A hawk that crashed into a window at Reading High School on Monday has been safely moved away from the school, officials said.

Police and animal control officers responding to the school at 62 Oakland Rd. found a hawk on the ground outside of the building, according to the Reading Police Department.

The hawk was not injured but the collision left the bird stunned.

The hawk is said to be recovering and it’s expected to be OK.

