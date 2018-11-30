Hawk native to South America appears in New England

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A hawk that is native to regions of Central and South America is generating a lot of attention from Maine’s birding community after appearing in a city park.

The great black hawk was first spotted by Biddeford bird watchers in August, and popped up in Portland’s Deering Oaks Park on Thursday. The bird attracted a large crowd of birders with binoculars and cameras on Friday morning.

Audubon naturalist Doug Hitchcox says “this is probably the first time anyone has been standing in snow and looking at a great black hawk.” He says Maine residents sometimes sees rare birds, but “this is one for the record books.”

Hitchcox says the bird appears to be in good health as it recently molted and was seen eating a squirrel.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)