NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A red-tailed hawk was rescued Thursday after becoming entangled in a net at a Newton golf course.

The bird was caught in protective netting surrounding the Woodland Golf Club, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston. The net is set up to corral rogue golf balls.

At around noon, Newton fire crews and Animal Rescue League staff responded to climb up and rescue the hawk. Firefighters brought a ladder truck and guided an ARL staff member up the ladder to free the bird.

“Unfortunately, he was so tangled in there that I was unable to do so. Luckily, we had scissors, so unfortunately we had to cut a small hole in the net, but it did relieve him from there, so I was able to get him off of the net and then put him inside of a safe carrier box,” said Anna Yorks.

The ensnared hawk flapped its wings as Yorks cut around the netting.

The hawk was placed into an animal carrier after being trapped for about 12 hours, the ARL said.

Although it looked uninjured, the bird was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation hospital as a precaution.

It was released back into the wild Thursday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)