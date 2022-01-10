BOSTON (WHDH) - The Haymarket MBTA Station is closed Monday due to the demolition of the Government Center Garage in Boston.

Customers are encouraged to use North Station for Green and Orange Line train service.

An accessible van is available for customers who need assistance. The van can be accessed on Haverhill Street by North Station and on Congress Street between Hanover and Sudbury streets at Haymarket Station.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)