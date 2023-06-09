BOSTON (WHDH) - A major emergency response got underway at a thrift store in Jamaica Plain Thursday evening after Boston police said a potentially dangerous item was dropped off.

The response centered around Boomerangs on Centre Street. While police didn’t elaborate, they said an employee at the store called 911 saying they received a donated item they believed contained something hazardous.

Some personnel wearing yellow hazmat suits were seen inside the shop at one point, standing alongside other officers who weren’t wearing the same protective gear.

The scene had largely cleared as of around 9 p.m., though some crews remained on scene.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

