CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A hazardous materials incident on the Massachusetts Pike in Charlton snarled traffic in both directions Monday afternoon, officials said.

A truck containing hazardous materials could be seen in the highway’s emergency lane. The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services hazmat and special operations teams were on scene Monday evening, and Charlton fire crews supported.

Fire crews entered the truck and were evaluating the situation, officials said.

DFS #Hazmat and #SpecialOperations personnel are supporting @CFD24 and other agencies at this evening’s Tier 2 incident on the Mass Pike. pic.twitter.com/QTsJpOCuuU — Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (@MassDFS) May 20, 2024

“Traffic in both directions is backed up, secondary roads are feeling the affects,” the Charlton Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

No other information was immediately available as of 9 p.m.

