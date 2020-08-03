Hazmat crew responds to report of ammonia leak at fish packing plant in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A hazardous materials crew responded to a fish packing plant in New Bedford early Monday morning for a report of an ammonia leak.

Crew members in protective suits could be seen walking around the building at 15 Antonio Costa Ave.

The New Bedford Fire Department says they do not believe anyone was hurt.

