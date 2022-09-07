MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State Hazmat and Bomb Squad technicians are assisting Marlboro officials to investigate in an apartment building Wednesday after first responders observed “unknown chemicals” during a medical call Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were first called out to the scene on Boston Post Road Tuesday afternoon for a medical emergency. The fire department told 7NEWS they then went inside the apartments inside the complex and found a person alongside chemicals. Officials said they transported that person to the hospital, but they do not know if the person got sick because of the chemicals found beside them. Crews are still working to determine what the chemicals are.

A spokesperson from the Marlboro Fire Department confirmed State Hazmat and Bomb Squad technicians are at the scene “to provide technical and operational assistance in the event that any materials are hazardous or reactive.”

A spokesperson from the FBI also confirmed they are on scene at the request of the Massachusetts State Police to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Everyone inside the apartment complex has been evacuated and officials have taped off the area.

Footage from SKY7HD shows crews moving in and out of the apartment complex wearing what appear to be hazmat suits to protect themselves from potentially dangerous chemicals that could be inside the complex.

The scene remains active as crews have been working for about 24 hours since receiving the report of a medical emergency Tuesday.

