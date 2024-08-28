WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a hazardous materials situation in Winchendon Wednesday, closing an area road and asking drivers to stay away.

The response focused on the area of Spring Street between its intersections with Glenallen Street and Route 140, where an Amazon truck was involved in a crash with another car at around 5 a.m.

Officials said a fuel tank carrying compressed natural gas was thrown from the Amazon truck and onto the road, leading to the hazardous materials situation.

“A car came into our lane and hit us head-on and the gas leaked everywhere,” said Amazon truck driver Jerrell Lopes.

Lopes said he was driving a truck full of packages when another driver crashed into him. Wednesday was only his second day on the job.

“As soon as he hit and I got out, it was just a whole trail of gas,” Lopes said.

Police said the driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Winchendon Fire Department in a post on Facebook said the road would be closed for an extended period of time.

“Occupants of both vehicles should be very thankful today because normally this wouldn’t be the outcome that would have happened in a crash like this,” said Winchendon Fire Chief Thomas Smith.

Smith said a crash like this one could prompt an explosion.

“Normally something of that nature upon impact would have exploded. This didn’t, which is good for both drivers and occupants,” he said.

SKY7-HD was over the scene near 12:15 p.m. and spotted a stopped truck on Spring Street. Crews in protective suits were soon seen approaching the truck and working on a large tank that appeared to have detached from the vehicle.

Experts were called in from Cape Cod and New Hampshire to help mitigate the situation.

Hazmat crews removed the tank at around 3:30 p.m.

“Bad day, a bad day, I just want my bed,” Lopes said.

