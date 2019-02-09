Hazmat declared after man melts dental fillings in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A residential building in Fall River was evacuated after a man melted dental fillings containing mercury on Saturday.

Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene and two people were sent to the hospital.

Information regarding their conditions was not immediately known.

Fire officials say the whole building is now uninhabitable.

It is still unclear why the man melted the fillings.

