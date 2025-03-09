WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a train derailment in Worcester on Sunday after two cars containing ethanol overturned off the side of the tracks and came to rest in a precarious position.

Fire officials said the two tanks that overturned were not leaking and the hazmat response was ordered out of an abundance of caution. Six cars in total derailed.

Providence and Worcester Railroad is now working to clear the overturned tanks.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)