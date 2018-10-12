Hazmat scare prompts evacuations at Brandeis University

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A hazardous materials scare prompted a large emergency response and triggered evacuations at Brandeis University on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to the school for a report of a hazardous chemical substance found in the Foster Student Living Center around 2 p.m. ordered students out of the building, according to a Brandeis spokesperson.

A hazardous material response team was called to the scene. No health risk was immediately found but an investigation is ongoing.

No additional details were available.

