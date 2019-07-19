Hazmat situation prompts evacuation of 5-story rooming house in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - All residents have been evacuated from a five-story rooming house in Boston’s South End due to a Level 3 hazmat situation, officials said.
Firefighters responding to 1740 Washington Street around 12:15 p.m. ordered all residents out the building.
Crews are investigating reports of noxious fumes on the building’s third floor.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)