Hazmat situation prompts evacuation of 5-story rooming house in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - All residents have been evacuated from a five-story rooming house in Boston’s South End due to a Level 3 hazmat situation, officials said.

Firefighters responding to 1740 Washington Street around 12:15 p.m. ordered all residents out the building.

Crews are investigating reports of noxious fumes on the building’s third floor.

No additional information was immediately available.

At approximately 12:15 a level 3 Hazmat response for 1740 Washington st the South End. Report of noxious fumes on the 3 rd floor of a five story rooming house , all occupants are being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/mOg8oOVnKv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 19, 2019

