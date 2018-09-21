Hazmat situation prompts evacuation of Boxborough apartment complex

An apartment complex in Boxborough was evacuated Friday night due to noxious fumes in the buildings, officials said.

A hazardous materials team has been called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fumes.

Officials did not share details on the exact location of the incident.

It’s not clear when residents will be allowed back inside.

There is no threat to the public, according to the Boxborough Police Department.

No additional details were available.