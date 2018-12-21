NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities responded to a reported medical incident with possible exposure to hazardous materials in North Attleborough Friday afternoon, according to state police.

Troopers, firefighters and a hazmat team reported to Interstate 95 northbound for a motorist in medical distress inside their vehicle just after noon, state police added.

Around 12:45 p.m., state police determined that the incident was unsubstantiated and the motorist was transported to a local medical facility.

