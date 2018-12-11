Hazmat team called after serious 3-car crash topples utility pole in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A hazardous materials team has been called to the scene of a three-car crash in Newton that brought a utility pole crashing to the ground, causing a transformer leak, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Route 9 eastbound found two crumpled vehicles pushed up against the guardrail, a heavily-damaged SUV, and a utility pole dangling just feet above the road, according to the Newton Fire Department.

A transformer is said to be leaking all over the ground.

No injuries have been reported.

The highway will remain closed for several hours between Parker Street and Langley Road as crews work to replace the damaged pole.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area. Detours are in place.

Heavy traffic delays are expected through the evening commute.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

Traffic Advisory: Rt. 9 Eastbound between Parker St & Langley Rd is closed due to a crash. The detour will be Parker St. to Dedham St. to Brookline St. to Hammond St. or Hammondpond Pkwy. The closure is expected to last hours with heavy delays! — Newton Police (@newtonpolice) December 11, 2018

U/D Rt. 9 – 3 car MVA. No major injuries. @MassDFS HAZ-Mat team responding to assess the leaking transformer. Rt. 9 EB still shut down and will likely remain shut down until the damaged pole is replaced. Avoid Rt. 9 and seek alternate routes. #MAtraffic pic.twitter.com/x9n3Jl9llk — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) December 11, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)