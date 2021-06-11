LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A hazmat team was deployed after several large bags of fentanyl were found in a car following a crash in Lynn on Thursday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Boston Road found the large stash of drugs, along with an unspecified amount of money, according to the Lynn Police Department.

Police then called in a hazmat team to assess the situation out of an abundance of caution.

It’s not clear if any arrests were made.

The hazmat incident from Boston Street yesterday was the result of a large quantity of suspected fentanyl that was located after a motor vehicle accident. Thanks to @LynnFireDept and the District 2 Hazmat Unit for their assistance during the investigation. pic.twitter.com/CpdaXZfQ6W — Lynn Police Dept (@LynnPoliceDept) June 11, 2021

