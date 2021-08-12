NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A hazmat team was deployed after a suspected mercury leak at a historic home in North Andover on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Fire crews responding to The Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens on Andover Street found mercury leaking from a mirror.
Firefighters continue to monitor the air quality following the incident.
There were no reported injuries and no additional information was immediately available.
