NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A hazmat team was deployed after a suspected mercury leak at a historic home in North Andover on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Fire crews responding to The Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens on Andover Street found mercury leaking from a mirror.

Firefighters continue to monitor the air quality following the incident.

There were no reported injuries and no additional information was immediately available.

