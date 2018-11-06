Hazmat team gives ‘all clear’ after suspicious envelope found at Boston polling location

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities responded to a Boston polling location Tuesday after receiving a report of an envelope containing an unknown substance.

Officers responded at 4:37 p.m. to 735 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury after the envelope was discovered, according to fire officials.

A hazmat team that was called to the scene has since given an “all clear” after the substance was found to be innocuous.

#BPDUpdate: Polling location at 735 Shawmut Ave in Roxbury has been reopened. HAZMAT Unit has given the all clear and the found substance appears to be innocuous and not suspicious in nature. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) November 6, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)