Hazmat team investigating after suspicious envelope found at Boston polling location

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after an envelope containing an unknown substance was found at a Boston polling location on Tuesday.

Officers responded at 4:37 p.m. to 735 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury after the envelope was discovered, according to fire officials.

A hazmat team has been called to the scene.

