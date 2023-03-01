STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A hazardous materials team was needed after a crash brought down multiple utility poles on a road in Stoneham, leaving downed wires that trapped at least one person.

In a joint-statement released by the Stoneham Police Chief and the Stoneham Fire Department’s acting chief, authorities said a portion of Montvale Avenue was closed due to the crash.

Officials said it was around 9:30 a.m. when both police and fire crews were called to the area between Lindenwood Road and Maple Street.

First responders there found multiple damaged utility poles as well as downed wires on the street. At least one occupant was left trapped as a result of the wires – unable to be freed until power was cut.

“I’m thinking ‘I’m going to die,'” Elizabeth Garcia said when asked what went through her mind as the crash happened. “I don’t want to die in my car, so, I just jumped out of my car and this guy over here, he told me ‘Stay in the car, you can’t touch the wires.'”

According to fire department officials on the scene, a tractor-trailer truck snagged an overhead line and, like dominoes, brought several utility poles down in the process.

UPS driver Jack Finely told 7NEWS he was thankful no one was hurt after he saw the crash unfold, with a pole coming down directly in front of his truck.

“That went down right in front of me and I knew this one was coming down, and – I was just praying that it was on the backend of my truck and not the frontend,” Finely said.

A hazmat team was also called to the accident Wednesday morning due to a pair of transformers that were leaking after the poles they were on came down.

Though no injuries were reported, at least 435 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash.

“We are still investigating exactly what caused all seven utility poles to come down at the same time, but we are sure that Montvale Avenue will be closed in this area for an extended period of time,” Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre said in a statement. “We’re asking the public to avoid the area to ease traffic congestion as we respond to this incident.”

