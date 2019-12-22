Hazmat team responds after truck carrying transformers hits bridge on Storrow Drive

BOSTON (WHDH) - A hazmat team was called to Storrow Drive in Boston on Sunday after a truck carrying hazardous transformers struck a bridge near Charles Circle, officials said.

The team was called in around 9:30 a.m. after it was determined that the transformers were leaking, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The leak has since been contained and there were no reported injuries.

At approximately 9:30 a truck carrying non hazardous transformers hit the bridge on Storrow Drive near Charles Circle. The transformers are leaking. Companies have contained the leak .There are no injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/eiPOV5jCfD — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 22, 2019

BFD Haz -Tech will remain on scene to supervise the clean up . Companies are making up. @MassStatePolice have closed East bound Storrow Drive at Charles circle until clean up is complete. pic.twitter.com/QyPkv3VzAW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 22, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)