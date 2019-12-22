Hazmat team responds after truck carrying transformers hits bridge on Storrow Drive

BOSTON (WHDH) - A hazmat team was called to Storrow Drive in Boston on Sunday after a truck carrying hazardous transformers struck a bridge near Charles Circle, officials said.
The team was called in around 9:30 a.m. after it was determined that the transformers were leaking, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.
The leak has since been contained and there were no reported injuries.
