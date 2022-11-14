WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Responders provided assistance to a chemical spill in a laboratory in Waltham Monday afternoon.

Before responders arrived to the scene, laboratory personnel had contained the spill, evacuated and secured the area, and requested help from the Waltham Fire Department. A hazardous materials team was able to assist and safely evacuate everyone.

Two lab employees has been taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The spill has since been cleaned up, and responders clarified there is no threat to public or environmental safety.

