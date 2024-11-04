EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A state hazmat team is searching a neighborhood in Everett in response to reports of a person disposing of chemicals related to illegal drugs, according to the city.

Police and fire crews have the area of Gledhill Avenue blocked off and are asking the public to stay away from the neighborhood, the City of Everett said in an X post.

Police received reports of a person disposing these chemicals at multiple locations around the city. Authorities have notified officials at Everett Public Schools about the ongoing situation.

According to the city, there is no immediate threat to the public.

