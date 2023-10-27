Steve Vozzella was playing in a cornhole tournament with fellow members of the deaf community when he was shot and killed during the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine.

Sandra Brum shares a 21-year-old son with Steve. She said Steve grew up in Chelsea, Massachusetts, graduated from the Beverly School for the Deaf.

“He died painful, last minute, unexpected,” Brum said. “He cannot hear the shooting at the bowling alley. He can not hear nothing.”

Brum said Steve also worked at the United States Postal Service Sorting Facility in South Boston until recently.

“Brother Vozzella was only 45-years-old,” his union APWU said in a statement. “He had much more life to live before it was stolen from him in an all-too-common senseless act of gun violence.”

“He’s wonderful! Very friendly, very humble, laid back, just a butterfly,” Brum said of Steve. “He’s a great guy.”

Steve got married and moved to Maine this year. Sandra said it was Steve’s wife who called to tell her the news of his death.

“He had no reason to take innocent people’s lives,” Brum said. “How dare he do that? The guy needs to be stopped!”

Sandra said Steve not only leaves behind their son but also a 12-year-old daughter. While they can’t get Steve back, Sandra said they can get justice for him by locating the suspected gunman.

“Find this guy! Find this guy! He doesn’t deserve to be here!” Brum said.

