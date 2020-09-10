(WHDH) — A sheriff’s deputy in Florida responded to a storage shed ready to encounter an alligator but what he found instead turned out to be harmless.

Deputy Trexler of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office “knocked the wind” out of the alligator after discovering that it was really a pool float.

“He conquered the beast,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter.

Deputy Trexler went to a call about an alligator in a storage shed. He came…he saw…he conquered the beast. He even knocked the wind out of it. Literally. The gator turned out to be a pool floatie. #PCSO#Crikey#TheGatorHunter#TuneInNextTimeWhenHeWrestlesAPoolNoodle pic.twitter.com/5ZXRnG3tBW — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) September 9, 2020

