‘He could kill us’: Newton couple recall coming face-to-face with intruder

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a string of break-ins that have left many Newton residents feeling on edge.

Rose Nedeljkovic, 80, was trying to fall asleep when she said she saw a shadow in the doorway to her upstairs office.

“I said, Who is that,” Nedeljkovic recalled. “I was afraid of him, I know it was not my husband.”

So she called out to her husband who was asleep in the next room.

“She yelled at me, by the time I got up, the person left,” her husband said

The intruder ran down the stairs and hopped through the Nedeljkovics’ back window. It is believed that he, and possibly a second suspect, entered their home through that window.

This break-in is just one of six that occurred Monday night in Newton.

Homes on Mary Ellen Road, Winslow Road, Beethoven Avenue, Harrison Street, Carver Street and Hinkley Road were all targeted.

In some of the other break-ins, victims reported seeing two intruders.

“Just because of the number of breaks in that short period of time, we believe that they are all related,” an officer said.

Nothing was taken from the Nedeljkovic’s home except for their peace of mind and sense of security.

“He could kill us, in the dark, he knew we were upstairs,” Nedeljkovic said. “I don’t sleep, I am afraid to sleep, I cannot sleep.”

Diamond earrings and an iPhone were stolen at one of the other homes.

Officers are looking to connect three other break-ins to these.

Anyone with information is urged to give them a call.

