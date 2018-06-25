LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — A family in Lynn is looking for answers after someone shot and killed a 25-year-old man early Saturday morning.

Surveillance video captured the moments when Romel Danis and two others were struck by gunfire near a house party around 2 a.m. Two different men can be seen hiding behind a car as shots were fired before running from the scene.

Officers responding to complaints of a loud party heard the gunshots and discovered that Danis died after getting shot, while the two other people he was with were injured. They were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. One man has now been released and the other has been upgraded from critical condition to stable.

Danis’ mother, Pastora Silverio, emotionally recalled the moments when she learned of the shooting.

“This morning, somebody knocked on my door and said, ‘Your son, I think somebody shot him,’” she said.

His girlfriend, Stefanie Hernandez, broke down as she mourned the loss of her boyfriend.

“He literally has the biggest heart I know,” she said through tears. “He didn’t deserve this.”

Hernandez recalled the last time they had talked was earlier on the phone.

“I told him to be safe,” she cried. “I told him to be safe cause I knew he had work in the morning and to just get home safe.”

Family members of Danis are trying to cope with the loss of their loved one. His cousin, Yuleisi Silverio, is looking for answers.

“I just want anybody that knows anything to just please speak up,” she said. “We would really like closure.”

Lynn police are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (781) 595-2000.

