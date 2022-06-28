LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a hit-and-run driver crashed into a cyclist, sending him flying into another man’s truck over the weekend.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Market Street Sunday were told a driver struck a cyclist, propelling him through the air into a truck.

“The kid flew over and over like a flipping car, he flew 30 feet,” said Pete Annis, the owner of the truck. “If it had been me at my age, I wouldn’t be standing here.”

The cyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and police are searching for the driver of the car. Annis said he and other witnesses tried to stop the driver but he sped away.

“The person in the car accelerated, we yelled at him but he just kept on going,” Annis said. “You don’t need to leave a fellow human being in a pile like that.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)