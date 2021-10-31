BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox fans in the Fenway area Sunday mourned the death of broadcaster and former player Jerry Remy, saying they will miss one of the team’s most familiar voices.

“It’s very sad to here, I know how much he meant to the whole region,” said fan Eric Burgess. “He fought the good fight for quite a long time, an example to us all on how to keep going forward no matter what happens. He meant a lot to Red Sox Nation and I’m sure he always will.

Remy died of lung cancer Sunday at the age of 68. Sox fan Erin Romero said she had heard Remy’s voice in the broadcast booth for decades.

“I grew up watching the team with my dad and family, so this is a pretty big deal to our family,” Romero said. “That’s a pretty hard hit for the team and honestly I know they’re probably all taking it really hard.”

Cal Lazarchak was visiting from Pennsylvania, and said he was happy he got to see Remy throw out the first pitch during a playoff game earlier in the month.

“It was nice to see him come out during the playoffs, it was nice to see the team bring him out,” Lazarchak said.

