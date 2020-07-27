‘He gave us the tools’: Employees of WHDH owner Ed Ansin remember his lasting legacy

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ed Ansin, the owner of WHDH and WLVI, passed away Sunday at the age of 84. He owned WHDH for more than 25 years and revolutionized local news in Boston and across the country leaving behind a lasting legacy that continues to inspire those who worked for him.

Adam Williams: “Mr. Ansin had an unswerving commitment to this newsroom and really to the industry but, he had an unwavering commitment to the community. I really remember some good times with Mr. Ansin at the Best Buddies bike ride. He didn’t just put the company brand on the packaging and as a sponsor, he would be there and see the faces light up at the event.”

Amaka Ubaka: “For me, Mr. Ansin was not just a talented person. Not only somebody who paved the way in local news but, he was also just a nice guy. He was the kind of person who knew things about you, even though he was an owner, even though he was you know, a billionaire, he still took the time to talk to his employees. And I’ll remember that about him, just being a quality guy, someone with a smile on his face.”

Jadiann Thompson: “Mr. Ansin revolutionized local TV news and that style and that vision is even something that I learned about when I was in college. Then I got the chance to work under that umbrella. He never let his foot off the gas, no matter what anyone said. Including, bringing the 9 o’clock newscast to New England which has been wildly successful.”

Ryan Schulties: “Thinking about Mr. Ansin — what he meant to this place — I always think about the commitment to local news and the resources that he, at the last minute, poured into this place to make us really a local news powerhouse. You think about what he did here and his commitment to that and how he enjoyed working here in an era where so many people were cutting back, he doubled down. I can’t thank him enough. For coming in here as a weekend reporter back in 2006 to now the anchor of 7NEWS at 9, I can’t thank him enough for the opportunity. To take a chance on a young reporter coming into Boston, trying to learn the ropes, and his commitment to me. I’ll never forget that.”

Jeremy Reiner: “Mr. Ansin saw the importance of weather and he gave us the tools to find those weather reports and I will be forever grateful that he gave me to pursue my dream of being a meteorologist in basically my backyard here in Boston.”

Joe Amorisino: “I am very grateful to have worked for Mr. Ansin for all these years. Through the best of times and the most challenging he always led with a steady hand. He was always measured, disciplined in his decision making, and above everything else, always a gentleman. We will miss him.”

Kim Khazei: “I’ll remember Mr. Ansin as a pioneer and a one-of-a-kind in broadcasting. He was the first to bring this exciting new format to television that others criticized before they saw it here in Boston and then emulated. The first to do a four-hour morning show, the first to do a 4 o’clock newscast, and most recently, the first to do what no other station in this country has done and that is to be an independent station but still be number one in primetime. And to do it always with breaking news in mind, with the community in mind and with his people here in the newsroom at the top of his thoughts.”

We will continue to work to make Mr. Ansin proud and continue his vision into the future.

