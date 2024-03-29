EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WHDH) — A good Samaritan who found a kidnapped 3-year-old boy abandoned in a parking lot in East Windsor, Connecticut is recalling the moment he noticed the little boy all alone while walking his dog.

In shocking surveillance video, the suspect can be seen taking the little boy out of the car and driving away. Soon after, Dave Charbonneau, who was walking his service dog, was approached by the 3-year-old and called for help.

“He had a pacifier in his hand and eventually I coaxed him in to not be afraid of me, he took my finger, we walked around a bit, I walked him around the hotel,” he said. “I would never leave him behind, who would leave a kid alone in the parking lot? He didn’t belong there.”

Management at the hotel kept the child occupied until police arrived.

The man who left him in the parking lot is now facing kidnapping and child endangerment charges in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

