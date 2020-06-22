‘He had so much more time to live:’ Daughter, RI police looking for more information in death of beloved father

Rhode Island police are looking for more information about a fatal crash following a car being cut off in traffic, and the daughter of the man who died says she wants the other driver to know the pain they’ve caused.

“Even if it was an accident, I just want them to know what they took from my family,” said Kayla Pike, whose father, Lloyd, died in the crash. “It’s one second that [took] a life. He had so much more time to live.”

Kayla said her father was riding home to Brockton from work with a co-worker in April when the crash happened. Rhode Island State Police said a dark-colored or black pick-up truck may have cut them off, and their car went off the highway and rolled over.

Medical staff told Kayla her father would be paralyzed from the neck down, but he died three weeks later. The driver eventually recovered.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to come forward, and Kayla said she’s looking for any information about the crash. for now, she’s holding onto memories of his laugh, love of gardening, and how he made sure they talked every day.

“He was just that type of person that could always brighten up a room, You could be having a bad day and just seeing him could make you feel so much better,” Kayla said, adding she called her dad her best friend. “Each day without him is harder and harder.”

