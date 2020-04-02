‘He had to have been flying’: Surveillance camera rolls as car slams into Brockton gas pump

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance cameras caught the moment of impact after a chain-reaction crash sent one car sliding into a gas pump in Brockton on Thursday.

Co-owner of the gas station, Chris Lambert said the crash happened just before they opened and that he arrived to work and found the mess.

The car went “through our parking lot, through three safety poles, and knocked a gas pump clear off about 40-feet into the parking lot,” Lambert said. “With all the steel out here, to have hit all that, he had to have been flying.”

According to police, the crash was caused when two cars collided nearby. One of those cars lost control and plowed into the pump.

The driver suffered only minor injuries and can be seen on video getting out of the car on his own.

Lambert said this is not the first time something like this has happened and that people are always driving over the speed limit on that stretch of road.

“The good thing is all the safety features on these gas pumps — the shut-off valves and all that. No fires, no explosions. So that was a good thing,” he said.

