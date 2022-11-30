BOSTON (WHDH) - An old friend of Prince William of Wales was happy to see him back in New England.

Ginger Gatewood said she was on her annual summer vacation in New Hampshire in the early 90s when she met a 10-year-old boy named William. Gatewood said a friend’s son was classmates with the prince back in the UK, and invited him along on the cabin excursion.

The care-free trip played out on the Saco River, and the young prince impressed the entire family. Gatewood said she was happy to have played a part in some fun childhood memories.

“We tried to give William a weekend of no notoriety, no fame, and just a chance to be a little boy,” Gatewood said. “Which I think he, hopefully he treasured. I know we did.”

