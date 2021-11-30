TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) -

A horse who is new to the area took a self-guided tour of Taunton on Tuesday, running down the highway before he was safely captured — but his owner promised to beef up security to prevent any further horseplay.

Liz Norton said Max, a 6-year-old Shyer Cross draft horse, only arrived at their farm a week ago. But it didn’t take him long to find a way out.

“He broke through the fence over in that corner and he just got loose and went for a jaunt,” Norton said.

Cellphone footage showed Max galloping down Route 140 Tuesday morning. But state troopers and MSCPA Angell workers were able to lure him to safety with his favorite treat — peppermint candy.

Norton said she was glad “mischievous” Max was home safe, and said she would triple the fencing to keep him on the farm.

“We had one thing of electric [fence] and now we’re going to have three,” Norton said. “He’s not going anywhere again.”

