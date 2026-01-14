UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of local and state police from across New England paid tribute to one of their own, fallen Uxbridge police officer Stephen LaPorta.

LaPorta died last week on Route 146 after being hit by a tractor-trailer while he was helping a motorist on the icy roads.

State Representative Stephen Xharios said it hit home.

“I have a son who is a police officer and his wife, so we have to stick together and respect what they do,” Xharios said. “We have to be there for the family and let them know they’re not alone.”

Officer LaPorta was 43 and leaves behind his wife and 13-year-old son. He joined the department in 2024 after working as a dispatcher for the Mendon police department.

“My thoughts all the time when I saw him was, I called him ‘Smiley’ because he was always smiling,” Brian Plasko said, Uxbridge Board of Selectman. “He loved doing what he did.”

The community came together to pay their respects at St. Mary’s in Franklin, many never met Officer LaPorta but wanted to show their support.

“Sad day for everyone today,” Michelle Baxter said.

On Wednesday, they turned out for an officer being hailed a hero, an officer who had passion for his profession.

